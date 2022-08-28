Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Brompton Split Banc Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SBC opened at C$11.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16. Brompton Split Banc has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71.
About Brompton Split Banc
