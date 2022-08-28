Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBC opened at C$11.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16. Brompton Split Banc has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

