Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Down 28.9% in August

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $37.48. 309,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,364. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

