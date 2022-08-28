Burger Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.14 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083662 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burger Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.