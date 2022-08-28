Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 35.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 131.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

