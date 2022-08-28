Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRLFF shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

