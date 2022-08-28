CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Announces $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud Trading Up 0.2 %

CareCloud stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $143,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

