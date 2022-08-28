Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.00.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $304.95 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

