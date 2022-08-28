CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

