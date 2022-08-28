Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Celsion Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

