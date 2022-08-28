Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 0.8 %

CTHR stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

