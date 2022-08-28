China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.