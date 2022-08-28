Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $11.86. 10,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -12.02%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

