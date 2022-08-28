Comparing Valaris (VAL) and Its Rivals

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Valaris to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion -$4.50 billion 80.87 Valaris Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.63

Valaris has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

80.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ rivals have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.17%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Valaris beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

