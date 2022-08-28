Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $320.81 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $320.81 million and approximately $104.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $44.44 or 0.00224764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,219,739 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

