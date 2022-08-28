COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Down 64.3% in August

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COMSW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

