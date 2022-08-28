Contrasting Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) and APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and APA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.35 -$154.54 million N/A N/A APA $7.99 billion 1.64 $973.00 million $8.89 4.52

Profitability

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -213.14% N/A -43.63% APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 3 11 1 2.87

APA has a consensus price target of $50.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

APA beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

