CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $94.46 on Friday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $676.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on CRAI. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CRA International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRA International by 4,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

