Critical Contrast: Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) vs. Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shimizu and Salzgitter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 2 0 0 2.00 Salzgitter 1 7 1 0 2.00

Salzgitter has a consensus target price of $33.30, suggesting a potential upside of 1,180.77%. Given Salzgitter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than Shimizu.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 3.18% 3.98% 1.66% Salzgitter 9.19% 30.67% 10.69%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Shimizu and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Shimizu has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Shimizu pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimizu and Salzgitter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $13.21 billion 0.32 $425.06 million $2.24 10.13 Salzgitter $11.56 billion N/A $687.50 million N/A N/A

Salzgitter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shimizu.

Summary

Salzgitter beats Shimizu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimizu

(Get Rating)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. The company constructs, lets, sells, and caretaking of residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management system. It also engages in the cultivation, production, management, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fitting. The company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceutical, medical care material, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Salzgitter

(Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, shipbuilding, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless-steel tubes, and spiral-welded and longitudinal-welded large-diameter pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.