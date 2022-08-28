Critical Review: Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) & Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp 26.13% 10.90% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.02 $2.70 million N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.30 $43.01 million $2.42 8.88

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

