Cubiex (CBIX) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $54,620.74 and $42.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00829007 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cubiex Coin Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports.
