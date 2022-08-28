CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Up 5.6 %

CyberAgent stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

