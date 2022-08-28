Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Down 9.4 %

DCRDW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,870 shares during the last quarter.

