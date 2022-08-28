DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million

DeFiner (FIN) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $72,013.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083844 BTC.

About DeFiner

FIN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

