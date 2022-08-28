Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

DCTH stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 62,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

