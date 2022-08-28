Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Delic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DELCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Delic has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

Delic Company Profile

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

