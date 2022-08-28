Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Delic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DELCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Delic has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
Delic Company Profile
