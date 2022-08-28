Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $990.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

