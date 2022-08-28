Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,288. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBOEY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

