DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

