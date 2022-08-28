Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.68

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.681 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.66.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

