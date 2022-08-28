DXdao Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $377.49 or 0.01894353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $18.62 million and $4,071.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00483383 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

