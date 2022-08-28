Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

