EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Down 63.0% in August

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the July 31st total of 204,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

EBET Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of EBET traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 254,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,475. EBET has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EBET ( NASDAQ:EBET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. EBET had a negative return on equity of 100.04% and a negative net margin of 80.68%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EBET in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EBET by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EBET by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EBET in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EBET during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBET Company Profile

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

