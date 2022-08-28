Electra Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $7.17 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $44,401.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00129919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00088149 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,524,065,601 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

