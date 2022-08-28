Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

