Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $5,519.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,844,680 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

