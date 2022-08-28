EQIFI (EQX) Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges

EQIFI (EQX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One EQIFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EQIFI has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $121,381.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EQIFI has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About EQIFI
EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EQIFI
Receive News & Updates for EQIFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EQIFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.