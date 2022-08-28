Eska Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Eska coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Eska has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Grid+ (GRID) traded 387,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,001.41 or 0.09985469 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
Eska Coin Profile
ESK is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com.
Eska Coin Trading
