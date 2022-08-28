EUNO Market Capitalization Achieves $900,308.28 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $900,308.28 and $57.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00230713 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,634,611,801 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

