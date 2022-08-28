Evercore ISI Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $30.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Down 3.0 %

M opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.