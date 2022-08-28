Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 7.5 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,939 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

