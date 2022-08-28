Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

