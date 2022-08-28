Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,333,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,753,000 after purchasing an additional 533,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

