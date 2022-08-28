Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,978,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,121,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.