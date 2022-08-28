Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $45.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

