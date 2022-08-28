Financial Comparison: One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) vs. Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI – Get Rating) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Horizon Group and Touchpoint Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group $790,000.00 0.14 -$13.77 million N/A N/A Touchpoint Group $90,000.00 5.00 -$5.20 million N/A N/A

Touchpoint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than One Horizon Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group N/A -92.52% -72.45% Touchpoint Group -9,360.72% N/A -241.89%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares One Horizon Group and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for One Horizon Group and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of One Horizon Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Touchpoint Group beats One Horizon Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Horizon Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital media, entertainment and secure messaging businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sales of Secure Messaging Licenses, 123 Wish, Love Media House, and Browning Productions. The 123 Wish segment offers an experience based platform where subscribers have a chance to play and win experiences from celebrities, athletes and artists. The Love Media House segment includes full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business that provides a broad range of entertainment services as well as branding and advertising, video and photo production, recording, songwriting, artist development, digital distribution, billboard chart promotion, and consulting and life coaching. The Browning Productions segment produces and distributes numerous television programs spanning dozens of episodes for acclaimed television networks such as A&E, FYI, and History Channel. The company was founded by Brian James Collins on November 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and related benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

