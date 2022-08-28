Financial Contrast: Valaris (VAL) and The Competition

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Valaris to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ peers have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valaris and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.17%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion -$4.50 billion 80.87 Valaris Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.63

Valaris has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valaris beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

