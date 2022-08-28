Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.79.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
