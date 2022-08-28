FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $26,450,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 671,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 565,434 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 99.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 506,003 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

