Fusion Price Tops $0.21 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $274,713.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.24 or 0.99771620 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,492,008 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

