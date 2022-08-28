GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,074.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $2,074.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00026377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00276704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001060 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

