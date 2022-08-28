GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,074.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $2,074.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00026377 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00276704 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001060 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
About GameCredits
GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.
Buying and Selling GameCredits
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.